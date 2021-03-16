In a large mixing bowl, combine cheese, minced garlic and bread crumbs, mixing to combine. Season with salt, pepper and granulated garlic then set aside. Using sharp kitchen scissors, clip ends of artichoke leaves. Cut large stems from bottom so artichokes stand upright. Rinse well and press down firmly, spreading leaves open. Using a tablespoon, scrape inside center of artichoke down to bottom, removing all purple leaves and pulp. Place one artichoke at a time into bowl with seasoning mixture. Fill center and leaves with seasoning mixture, pushing as much into leaves as possible. Continue until all artichokes have been stuffed. Place stuffed artichokes in a large roasting pan with lid. Pour 1 inch water in bottom of pan. Slowly drizzle ½ cup olive oil over each artichoke to coat well. Place over medium-high heat and cover. Bring water to boil then reduce heat to medium-low. Steam 1–1½ hours, adding water occasionally so artichokes do not scorch. Test for tenderness by tasting one leaf removed from center. When done, remove from heat and transfer to a serving platter. Top with a squeeze of lemon juice and serve hot.