Saints release former LSU LB Kwon Alexander
FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 file photo, New Orleans Saints outside linebacker Kwon Alexander (58) against the Denver Broncos during the second half of an NFL football game in Denver. The New Orleans Saints have informed receiver Emmanuel Sanders and linebacker Kwon Alexander they'll be released in moves that will save the club nearly $20 million against the NFL's salary cap, a person familiar with the situation said. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 because the transactions were not yet official.(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File) (Source: Jack Dempsey)
By Mykal Vincent | March 16, 2021 at 10:31 AM CDT - Updated March 16 at 11:32 AM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints have officially released former LSU linebacker Kwon Alexander, according to Adam Schefter.

Alexander’s release is not surprising. He tore his achilles in Week 16 and was due $13.4 million this season.

The Saints traded a conditional fifth-round draft pick to acquire him from the San Francisco 49ers last season.

In just seven games with the Black and Gold, the former Tiger finished with 27 tackles, a forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries. He had a total of 57 tackles and a sack in 2020, playing the first five games with the San Francisco 49ers.

Alexander posted on Instagram saying “Mannnn I had fun with some dawgs ! Thanks @saints for giving me a opportunity to showcase my talents! Everything was live ! Let’s see what’s about to happen next ! God knows!”

