Residents in East Baton Rouge are ready for the debris from ice storm to be picked up

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Sarah Spiller, who lives in a neighborhood right off Perkins road, has had enough, “I think it’s ridiculous the city government, they need to do something about it, especially right here at Perkins and Madeira. You can’t even pull in and out because the limbs are so high to where somebody is going to get into an accident.”
She and her neighbors have been waiting at least a month for their debris to be picked up. Several branches and leaves line the driveway in the Mayfair Neighborhood, and folks who live here say they are ready for the city to do something.
The mayor’s office will be sending out trucks this week to puck up what the ice storm left behind, but that also means recycling will stop this week that way more trucks can help with the cleanup. “I think they should be able to pick up recycle and trash on the side of the street at the same time, it’s just a matter of getting an extra truck out to pick up the sticks and limbs,” adds Spiller.
In the four weeks since the winter storm, city leaders say they’ve completed 65% of the process. They want to remind folks in the parish that they are only picking up debris and not appliances or other loose items. Most importantly, they are asking East Baton Rouge residents for patience.
“There were a lot of power line issues, and when Entergy during the storm, they dropped their debris right in the right of way. So, not only do we have regular debris that people had form their yards, we have debris from the power company dropping things in the right of way also,” says Darryl Gissel who is the chief administrative officer of the city parish.
The Mayor’s Office says they will most likely finish cleaning up the city by April 2nd. The City is also asking residents to leave debris by the end of their driveways and not in the garbage cans.
Trucks will run tomorrow even during the storm, as long as drivers can do their job safely they will continue.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.