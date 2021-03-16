JPSO creates Joseph Vindel Memorial Exchange Zone

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Deputies with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office have created two safe exchange zones following a tragic story of a Facebook marketplace sale turned deadly.
“JPSO is committed to making online sales and purchases and family meeting destinations safer for our residents,” officials said.
The two zones are on each side of the river. The Eastbank zone is at the front of the JPSO Operations Center at 3300 Metairie Road. The Westbank zone is in front of the JPSO Investigations Bureau at 725 Maple Avenue in Harvey.
Both locations are under 24-hour video surveillance.
Deputies encourage all to engage in these pre-arranged meetings and transactions during daylight hours.
Each zone consists of two parking spots separated by a place to “meet in the middle.”
“It is our hope that providing these spaces can help us prevent another tragic loss of life,” officials say.
Joseph Vindel was killed while trying to sell a dirt bike. Jalen Harvey reportedly confessed to shooting Vindel, driving his body across the river, and returning to the Westbank on the dirt bike he initially met Vindel to purchase.
