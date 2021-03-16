FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain possible for some, but another warm day ahead

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Keep an umbrella handy again today with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms remaining possible. While severe weather does not appear to be much of a threat, the Storm Prediction Center does have a Level 1/5 (marginal) risk of severe weather posted for SW Mississippi. Otherwise, plan on another warm one as highs return to the low-mid 80s.
Our most impactful weather is still slated for Wednesday as a potent upper-level storm system and associated cold front approach the region. Showers and thunderstorms will be likely from the afternoon into the evening hours, with the potential for a few strong to severe storms.
The Storm Prediction Center continues to highlight the severe weather threat, with most of our area under a Level 2/5 (slight) risk of severe weather. Damaging winds, hail, and a few tornadoes appear possible in any stronger storms.
The rains will end quickly Wednesday night with the passage of the cold front, with drier and considerably cooler air arriving in its wake.
Highs will only reach the mid to upper 60s from Thursday into Saturday, with lows dipping into the 40s from Friday through Sunday mornings.
The first official weekend of spring is shaping up to be beautiful, with dry and pleasant conditions prevailing.
Temperatures will slowly warm into next week with a chance of rain returning.
