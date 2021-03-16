EBR public defender’s office ‘profoundly alarmed’ by allegations against BRPD narcotics division

The mission of the Office of the Public Defender is to provide the highest quality representation to those individuals threatened with a loss of liberty and unable to afford to retain private counsel. Our mission may begin at arrest, but these circumstances prove that it does not end at the conclusion of their trial. The importance of having a fully equipped public defenders’ office is never clearer than when our community learns of misconduct like that within the BRPD narcotics division. We are tasked with protecting the constitutional rights of this community. In doing so it is our job to be the check on the state’s authority to deprive citizens of their liberty.