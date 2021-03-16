Driver in Kenilworth crash that killed 2 remains hospitalized, charges possible

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The driver of the car that crashed into a home on Kenilworth Parkway Saturday, killing two passengers, remained hospitalized Tuesday morning.
Baton Rouge Police say they are waiting on results of a toxicology test to determine if the driver, age 22, will face any charges in the case.
”Preliminary information shows that investigators believe that speed and possible impairment are factors in the crash,” BRPD spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola said Tuesday.
The driver’s name has not been released. Police say he lost control of his 2010 Subaru Outback and crashed into a tree and then into a home.
The crash killed Corey Des Marteau, 21, of Florida and 24-year-old Joshua Perry of Baton Rouge.The three young men were leaving a party where they had been celebrating Marteau’s birthday, a family friend said. Marteau had turned 21 earlier in the week.
The crash happened just before 11 p.m. Saturday, March 13, in the 1600 block of Kenilworth Parkway.
