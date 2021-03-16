City-parish launces EBR emergency solutions site for rental assistance program

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Parish is requesting residents in need of housing assistance to submit needs assessment surveys on a new website, www.EBRemergencysolutions.com, about their household and impacts due to COVID-19.
This digital website is designed to help the city-parish figure out how to properly distribute federal dollars to those in need.
“So, we want to make sure homeowners are submitting the needs assessment because we need as many people as possible in this database so we can create programs to support you and make sure you are connected to the resources you may need now and in the future,” said Courtney Scott, the assistant chief administrative officer.
All you need to do is send an assessment survey about how your household was impacted because of the pandemic. This goes for landlords and homeowners, as well as renters.
“We want to know about utility assistance. When it comes to housing stability, it’s rent, it’s the utilities, and even food access at this point. FEMA just released a program in the last two hours around food stability when it comes to COVID-19. So, we want to look at all the needs and again put the programs in place to support people,” Scott added.
The city of Baton Rouge received a direct initial allocation of $6.5 million from the U.S. Treasury to provide rental assistance needs in response to the coronavirus pandemic and is set to receive another $22.5 million to accommodate the level of need on the Louisiana Emergency Rental Assistance Program waitlist in the parish.
EBR Metro Councilwoman Erika Green said this portal will help distribute that money.
“I get calls all the time about what’s going to happen with the money,” said Green. “Here’s a prime example of the mayor meeting the need immediately, so you know exactly where the money is going.”
Officials say they need anyone who wants help to fill out the survey as soon as possible so they can make sure they have an accurate count of how many people are in need.
“This has been a time where we’re experiencing unprecedented needs, so we’re trying to put unprecedented solutions to get people connected to the things they need to sustain them in their homes,” Scott noted.
You can call the hotline at 225-529-0504 for more help.
