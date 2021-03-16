Circle Bowl to close after 62 years in Baton Rouge due to economic toll of coronavirus shutdowns

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Owners of the well-known Baton Rouge bowling alley Circle Bowl say the business will be closing after 62 years of operation on April 1.
“Shutting the doors on this iconic location is one of the hardest things we have ever had to do, but making lifetime friends, family, and memories has been our privilege and pleasure,” the owners of the business wrote in a social media post.
The bowling alley is located across the street from the Cortana Mall on Florida Boulevard.
Circle Bowl and the bowling industry were hit hard by the coronavirus shutdowns and restrictions, according to the owners.
“It has not been easy on our guests, our employees, our company, or our business,” the owners said.
The bowling alley’s parent company Malco Theatres, a movie theater chain with 34 locations, was hit even harder by the coronavirus pandemic, according to the social media post.
Circle Bowl posted a heartfelt message to all of its current and former staff, longtime patrons, and the Baton Rouge community:
“To our dedicated current and former staff. We thank you for your many years of service, friendship, and dedication. You are our family and we could have not been successful without you. We wish the very best and the brightest of futures.
To our league bowlers. We are thankful for the many many years of support, friendship, laughter and sorrow, stories, history, and so much more. You will always have a place in our hearts and minds. Thanks for always being our biggest fans.
To our school groups, organizations, fundraisers, tournaments, and corporate events. It has been our extreme pleasure to give you a place to teach, compete, and just have fun enjoying all this great sport has to offer. We wish you the best going forward,” the owners said.
Circle Bowl’s owners ended the post with the message of “Take care and bowl on.”
All of us at WAFB know how important this business was to the Baton Rouge community. If you have any photos of you, your family, and your friends at Circle Bowl throughout the years please share them in the portal below.
WAFB’s Austin Kemker will have more on this story on 9News at 4, 5, and 6.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.