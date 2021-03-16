Choucroute Du Golfe

Preheat oven to 375°F. In a large cast iron pot, heat bacon fat over medium-high heat. Sauté onions and minced garlic 3–5 minutes or until wilted. Add juniper berries, cumin, bay leaf, thyme, salt, pepper and 2 cups dry white wine then cook 3–5 additional minutes. Add sauerkraut, stirring to blend well. Bring mixture to a rolling boil, reduce to a very low simmer, cover and cook 30–40 minutes, stirring occasionally. When it’s done, remove from heat and discard bay leaf. While sauerkraut is cooking, create sauce. In a sauté pan, melt butter over medium-high heat. Add green onions and bell peppers then cook 2–3 minutes or until wilted. Add ¾ cup white wine, bring to a rolling boil and reduce to ¼ cup. Add heavy whipping cream, return to a rolling boil, add shrimp, cooking until shrimp are pink and curled and sauce is slightly thickened. Season lightly with salt, pepper and granulated garlic. While sauce is cooking, prepare fish fillets by rinsing well, checking for small bones. Pat fillets dry then, spray baking sheet and fillets with nonstick cooking spray. Season fillets lightly with salt, pepper and granulated garlic. Sprinkle each with a pinch paprika for color. Bake 15–20 minutes or until fish flakes easily. Do not overcook. To serve, place an equal portion of sauerkraut in each bowl, arrange 1 fillet of each fish on top then finish with a generous serving of shrimp and sauce. NOTE: Sauerkraut can be made one day in advance and reheated prior to serving.