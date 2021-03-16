Choucroute Du Golfe

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Sauerkraut is one of the most underrated dishes in the South. Most southerners are reminded of the sour, bitter kraut they were served during their elementary school days, rather than the richly garnished sauerkraut of Alsace Lorraine, France. It is a classic and well worth the effort! When paired with fresh Gulf fish and jumbo shrimp, you will be pleasantly surprised how delicious it is!
Prep Time: 1½ Hours
Yields: 4 Servings
Ingredients for Sauerkraut:
2 (32-ounce) jars sauerkraut, rinsed twice in water and drained thoroughly
½ cup bacon fat
1 cup chopped onions
¼ cup minced garlic
2 tbsps dried juniper berries
1 tsp ground cumin
1 bay leaf
1 sprig fresh thyme
salt and black pepper to taste
2 cups dry white wine
Ingredients for Fish and Sauce:
1 (1-pound) red snapper fillet, cut into 4 pieces
1 (1-pound) tuna fillet, cut into 4 pieces
1 (1-pound) grouper fillet, cut into 4 pieces
8 (21–25 count) shrimp, peeled and deveined
¼ pound butter
½ cup minced green onions
¼ cup minced red bell pepper
¼ cup minced yellow bell pepper
¾ cup white wine
1 cup heavy whipping cream
salt and black pepper to taste
granulated garlic to taste
2 tbsps paprika
Method for Coucroute:
Preheat oven to 375°F. In a large cast iron pot, heat bacon fat over medium-high heat. Sauté onions and minced garlic 3–5 minutes or until wilted. Add juniper berries, cumin, bay leaf, thyme, salt, pepper and 2 cups dry white wine then cook 3–5 additional minutes. Add sauerkraut, stirring to blend well. Bring mixture to a rolling boil, reduce to a very low simmer, cover and cook 30–40 minutes, stirring occasionally. When it’s done, remove from heat and discard bay leaf. While sauerkraut is cooking, create sauce. In a sauté pan, melt butter over medium-high heat. Add green onions and bell peppers then cook 2–3 minutes or until wilted. Add ¾ cup white wine, bring to a rolling boil and reduce to ¼ cup. Add heavy whipping cream, return to a rolling boil, add shrimp, cooking until shrimp are pink and curled and sauce is slightly thickened. Season lightly with salt, pepper and granulated garlic. While sauce is cooking, prepare fish fillets by rinsing well, checking for small bones. Pat fillets dry then, spray baking sheet and fillets with nonstick cooking spray. Season fillets lightly with salt, pepper and granulated garlic. Sprinkle each with a pinch paprika for color. Bake 15–20 minutes or until fish flakes easily. Do not overcook. To serve, place an equal portion of sauerkraut in each bowl, arrange 1 fillet of each fish on top then finish with a generous serving of shrimp and sauce. NOTE: Sauerkraut can be made one day in advance and reheated prior to serving.
