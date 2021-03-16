Baton Rouge area sees severe weather threat Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The local area remains under a Slight (2 out of 5) to Enhanced (3 out of 5) Risk for severe weather Wednesday afternoon and evening.
The newly upgraded Enhanced Risk was issued by the Storm Prediction Center shortly after 12 p.m. Tuesday and includes areas just north of the I-12 corridor across the state line into Southwest Mississippi.
All forms of severe weather remain possible with damaging winds being the main concern, followed by large hail, and an isolated tornado. Any flash flood threat will remain hyper localized to areas that encounter continuous periods of heavy rain.
Forecast models are targeting near sunset (7 p.m.) for a line of strong to severe t-storms to push through metro Baton Rouge. This line of storms will be out ahead of an approaching cold front. Before the line moves through, we need to keep an eye on the potential for individualized t-storms (supercells) to pulse up and become tornadic.
This threat for supercells is likely to stay to our NE. into Central Mississippi and Central Alabama, but we can’t totally rule out the potential for some of these supercells to form right here in Southeast Louisiana and move towards Mississippi and Alabama.
Once the cold front moves through the area the threat for severe weather will end, and the local area will begin to dry out and cool down.
