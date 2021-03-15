Vigil to be held in honor of Marquise Jones at Southern University Monday night

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Students of Southern University will be holding a candlelight vigil in honor of Marquise Jones at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 15.
Earlier Monday, the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office released a report saying Jones died of a gunshot wound before his body was discovered in Lake Ponchatrain on March 10.
Jones was last seen on Feb. 25 headed towards Slidell for his uncle’s funeral. When he didn’t show up, family members say they knew something was wrong.
A spokesperson for the New Orleans Police Department says the case is being investigated as a homicide.
The vigil will be held outside of the Southern University School of Nursing building on its campus in Baton Rouge. Jones was a nursing student at Southern University.
