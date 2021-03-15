19th JDC offering virtual traffic court to help resolve outstanding tickets, bench warrants

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The 19th JDC Traffic Division will hold a virtual court session Saturday, March 20, from 9 a.m. to noon to help people resolve outstanding traffic tickets that have resulted in warrants and suspended licenses.
If you have an outstanding citation from the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana State Police in East Baton Rouge Parish, LSUPD, or Southern PD, you are eligible for the virtual court session.
A Zoom link will be posted on the 19th JDC’s website on Saturday. Once you connect, you’ll go into a waiting room until a prosecutor can speak with you to discuss what options are available. A representative with the court said not all tickets can be dismissed but you can get on a payment plan to help resolve the matter.
“We’ll pull up your ticket, you’ll be able to talk about resolving your case,” said Genevieve Robichaux, court coordinator. “If you have proof of compliance, if you have a new driver’s license, if you have an inspection sticker, if you have proof of insurance, all of those things can help resolve your ticket without having to pay any court cost or fines.”
Anyone who received a ticket in another parish or by BRPD is NOT eligible for the hearing.
Robichaux said there are nearly 30,000 outstanding tickets in the parish and the court is hoping to clear several thousand.
