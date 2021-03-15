Reading of the Oscar nominations begins

But the best-picture favorite may be Searchlight Pictures’ “Nomadland,” Chloe Zhao’s elegiac road movie about a woman (Frances McDormand) living out of her van. Zhao is likely to become the first woman of color ever to win for best director and only the sixth woman ever nominated. Zhao could be joined by Lee Isaac Chung (“Minari”), Emerald Fennell (“Promising Young Woman”), Regina King (“One Night in Miami”) or Spike Lee (“Da 5 Bloods”) in a category that has overwhelmingly belonged to white men through Oscar history.