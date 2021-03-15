Ochsner Baton Rouge holds vaccine event

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It didn’t take long for sign-ups to fill up as soon as Oschner announced it’d hold a new kind of vaccine drive.
“Today is the first day we were able to do the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. So, we’ve been doing Pfizer and Moderna here in Baton Rouge but today the state asked us to do 1,200 doses of Johnson and Johnson”, said Alison Conner who is a Primary Care Manager at Ochsner Medical in Baton Rouge.
And the turnout was exactly what these nurses were hoping for.
“We’re so happy that there has been so much turnout there is all ethnicities, all everything coming through which is just fabulous to see”, said Conner.
“I believe this shot is what we need to get back to normal”, said 75-year-old patient Juanita S. Richard who received her vaccine today.
Juanita Richard tells me she’s been waiting to see her family. Now that she’s been vaccinated, she can spend time with them again.
“We haven’t had a big family gathering since last March when they started closing everything down”, Juanita explained.
Thousands of you who’ve already taken the shot were in the same boat. But today, for the first time, there were new vaccine stories to tell with younger characters.
“Me and my family came from New Orleans. We drove all the way out here to get the vaccine. We found an appointment on Friday I think it was so we were like we might as well make the trip you know”, said 23-year-old Coldin Grundmeyer who also received his vaccine today.
“College aged students are loving the Johnson and Johnson because they’re coming in just to get the one shot and then they’re going back to their campus so we’re proud that they’re heading the recommendations to come and get the dose”, said Conner.
“So much has been taken off my shoulders, it’s a great feeling”, said Grundmeyer.
The Department of Health told hospitals they must use every dose of their Covid vaccines within 7 days of arrival. That means appointment spots will fill up even faster from here on out.
