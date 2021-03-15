NAACP, La. Leg. Black Caucus demand special oversight board for BRPD Narcotics Division

In early March, four high-ranking detectives of the 12-person department were reassigned, according to a report by The Advocate. A source within the department confirmed the names of those transferred as Sgt. Drew White, Lt. Jeff Pittman, Sgt. Shane Mouch, and Sgt. Seth Sinclair when contacted by WAFB-TV. The source said the four men who were transferred have not been accused of any wrongdoing.