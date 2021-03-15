LSU baseball moves up in national polls after going 5-0

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers have moved up in national polls after winning all five of its games last week, including a weekend sweep of Texas-San Antonio in which they needed two walk-off hits in extra innings.
The Tigers (14-3) have one more tune-up game against Southeastern Louisiana on Tuesday, March 16, before starting Southeastern Conference play against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in Alex Box Stadium starting on Friday, March 19.
