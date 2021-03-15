FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another warm & humid day, rain expected by mid-week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The focus of the forecast this week will be a threat of severe weather arriving on Wednesday, but scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible over the next couple of days as a cold front approaches and stalls nearby.
For today, rains will be of the hit-and-miss variety and many of you may not see any at all, with rain chances set around 40%. It will be another warm and humid day as highs climb into the low 80s.
Warm and humid weather continues into Tuesday, with a morning start in the upper 60s and highs again expected to reach the low 80s. But rain chances will climb a bit higher, to around 60%, with the potential for a few thunderstorms as well.
Wednesday will be the main event though as a second, stronger cold front approaches and gets a boost from a potent upper-level storm system. Showers and thunderstorms are likely, with the greatest threat for severe weather during the afternoon and evening hours.
The Storm Prediction Center currently has a Level 2/5 (slight) risk of severe weather posted for the vast majority of the WAFB viewing area.
Damaging winds, hail, and a few tornadoes are all possible. However, the magnitude of the severe weather threat looks as though it will be even higher a bit to our north into parts of Mississippi, Arkansas, Alabama, and Tennessee.
The cold front sweeps through by late Wednesday or very early Thursday, ushering in drier and significantly cooler weather for the end of the week.
