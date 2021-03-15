Doughty & Thompson earn weekly SEC honors

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A pair of LSU Tigers earned Southeastern Conference of the week honors after combining for seven home runs and 15 RBI in the Tigers five game winning streak to help them improve to their record to 14-3.
LSU third baseman Cade Doughty was named SEC Player of the Week and shortstop Jordan Thompson was named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week.
Doughty from Denham Springs, La. was also named one of nine players for National Players of the Week by Collegiate Baseball newspaper. The third baseman launched five home runs scoring six runs and collected 12 RBI in the Tigers five wins. He went 7-for-21 at the plate and also drew 5 walks and a .444 on-base percentage.
The Denham Springs native hit two three-run home runs in the Tigers win over UT San Antonio on Saturday, March 13 including one in the bottom of the tenth inning with the Tigers trailing 7-4 and extended the game into the eleventh inning. LSU would go on to win the game 10-9 in the thirteenth inning.
On the season Doughty is hitting .327 leading LSU in home runs (7), RBI (22) and slugging percentage (.837) and he currently ranks No. 2 in the SEC in those same three categories. He als has homered in three straight games.
Thompson from Chula Vista, Calif. hit .381 over the week going 8-for-21 in the five wins including a walk-off solo home run in the bottom of the thirteenth inning to beat UTSA 10-9 on Saturday.
The California native also hit a clutch two-run home run on Sunday against the Roadrunners with the Tigers trailing 12-9 in the bottom of the tenth inning to narrow the lead to 12-11. The Tigers would tie it at 12-12 and would go on to win the game in the eleventh 13-12.
During the five game winning streak Thompson scored six runs and stole three bases and was perfect from the field posting a 1.000 fielding percentage on 20 chances from shortstop.
