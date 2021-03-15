Deputies arrest man on felony charges following high-speed chase

BELLE ROSE, La. (WAFB) - The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of a man on felony charges after he led deputies on a high-speed chase that included crashing into a sheriff’s unit on Friday, March 12.
Sheriff Leland Falcon said Cohnor Gray, 21, of Belle Rose, was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Facility on charges of aggravated flight from an officer, simple criminal damage to property (felony), obstruction of justice, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, resisting an officer – (3 counts), reckless operation of a motor vehicle with an accident, possession of drug paraphernalia, and aggravated assault with a motor vehicle upon a peace officer.
His bond is set at $157,000.
According to APSO, a deputy on patrol in the Belle Rose area spotted Gray driving a vehicle and knew he was wanted on bank fraud and other charges. Officials said the chase started when the deputy tried to pull over the vehicle. They added it went to Donaldsonville and back to Belle Chase.
Authorities reported speeds reached over 110 miles per hour during the chase and Gray drove on even after crashing into an Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office unit. They also said he is accused of throwing drugs out of the window during the pursuit. They added another crash in Belle Rose ended the vehicle chase but the suspect jumped out and tried to get away on foot. He was caught a little while later.
Gray was wanted in connection with a complaint filed on Feb. 3 by an infirmed man that someone had stolen his bank card or checkbook and used it without his permission. The same day as the chase, deputies had obtained warrants for Gray’s arrest on charges of contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, felony identity theft, exploitation of the infirmed, and bank fraud. He was also booked on these charges after the chase.
The sheriff’s office reported a 17-year-old was also arrested on March 9 on charges of bank fraud, exploitation of the infirmed, and felony identity theft in connection with the theft.
Detectives are still looking for a 14-year-old believed to also be involved in the case.
