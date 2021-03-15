Boil water advisory issued for part of Arnold Rd. in Denham Springs

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Ward 2 Water District in Denham Springs has issued a boil water advisory for part of Arnold Road (LA 1025) because repairs are being made to the water supply system.
According to officials, the water pressure is being reduced below the minimum standard set by the Louisiana Department of Health.
The advisory includes homes on Arnold Road from Linder Road to Clark White Road and all side streets off Arnold Road, including Clark White Road, but excluding Clinton Allen Road and Linder Road.
Water customers with questions should call 225-665-5188.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.