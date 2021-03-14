Unique name and unique game highlight Decoldest Crawford’s many attributes

“First of all, he’s a super long, speedy receiver. He has fantastic hands. He shows the ability to make contested catches. His length gives him an obvious advantage. He’s developed a little bit each year. He’s kind of dveloped as a vertical threat with the size. When you start thinking about great receivers that have been able to do that at LSU, including somebody like Terrace Marshall, also from Shreveport. The more Decoldest shores up angles of his game, his creativity, his hands, his route running. I think he’s going to give LSU another big bodied receiver that can challenge downfield,” said Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman.