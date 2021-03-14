Unique name and unique game highlight Decoldest Crawford’s many attributes

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The earliest commit in LSU’s 2022 class no doubt stands out because of his name, Decoldest Crawford. It’s actually his game and his name that help Decoldest turn heads in the “Port City.”
“Yeah in my city it’s real. In my city, a lot of kids don’t get LSU offers. It’s rare you get an LSU offer from Shreveport,” said wide receiver Decoldest Crawford.
LSU has three commits at the receiver spot in 2022. Crawford, Aaron Anderson out of Karr, and AJ Johnson from Newman. Now they’re looking for a fourth in Shazz Preston who plays at St. James. The crew communicates through group text.
“Well it’s cool to be with those guys because they’re the best receivers in the nation. I’m one of the best receivers in the nation too. Those four, we all from Louisiana. I feel like that connection right there, us four, we can come to LSU and do some big things,” said Crawford.
Crawford is one of the top recruits in the state. Rivals recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman lays out why Crawford is a special player.
“First of all, he’s a super long, speedy receiver. He has fantastic hands. He shows the ability to make contested catches. His length gives him an obvious advantage. He’s developed a little bit each year. He’s kind of dveloped as a vertical threat with the size. When you start thinking about great receivers that have been able to do that at LSU, including somebody like Terrace Marshall, also from Shreveport. The more Decoldest shores up angles of his game, his creativity, his hands, his route running. I think he’s going to give LSU another big bodied receiver that can challenge downfield,” said Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman.
Crawford, Johnson, and Preston are all teammates on the Louisiana Bootleggers. One of the top 7-on-7 teams in the country.
