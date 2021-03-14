No. 21 Tigers walk-off the Roadrunners in extras to sweep the series

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 21 ranked LSU Tigers once again needed extra innings to take down the University of Texas San Antonio to sweep the series. Gavin Dugas hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the eleventh inning to give the Tigers a 13-12 win.
The Tigers (14-3) improved their winning streak to five games with their win over the Roadrunners (5-6) and it was game that was closer that it should have been for LSU.
LSU led 9-2 heading into the seventh inning, but the Roadrunners would quietly start chipping away at the Tigers lead as they scored two runs in the inning with a home run and an RBI single to make it 9-4.
The Roadrunners took advantage of a struggling Tiger bullpen who couldn’t find the strike zone and when they did forced LSU into some tough plays and were able to find gaps. UTSA scored five runs in the top of the ninth inning to tie the game 9-9 and forcing extra innings.
Playing international rules in extra innings by placing a runner on second to start the inning, the Roadrunners would take advantage of it and take a 12-9 lead heading into the bottom of the inning.
The Tigers wouldn’t go down quietly as Jordan Thompson launched a two-run home run to cut the lead to 12-11. His second home run in as many days and his fifth of the season.
Hayden Travinski in to pinch-hit would tie the game with a solo home run to make it 12-12, his first of the season.
Theo Millas (1-0) came in the top of the eleventh inning forced three quick outs allowing keeping the game tied at 12-12. Will Safford was placed on second to start the bottom of the inning and would advance to third on a passed ball and Dugas would hit a walk-off single to right single to end the game.
The Tigers will play a midweek game on Tuesday, March 16 against Southeastern Louisiana before starting Southeastern Conference play against Mississippi State starting on Friday, March 19.
