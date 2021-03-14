No. 22 Tennessee evens series against No. 12 LSU on walk-off HR in extras

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WAFB) - The No. 22 ranked Tennessee Volunteers needed a walk-off home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to take down the No. 12 ranked LSU Tigers 4-3 in game two of a doubleheader.
The Tigers (14-7, 1-1 SEC) trailing the Lady Volunteers (18-2, 1-1 SEC) 2-1 headed to the top of the sixth inning scored two runs to take a 3-2 lead. Aliyah Andrews hit an RBI triple to get the Tigers first run of the inning.
Andrews would later score on an RBI groundout from Taylor Pleasants to give LSU a 3-2 lead.
The Lady Vols started off the bottom of the seventh inning with a single and a double to give Tennessee runners on second and third with no outs. Ali Kilponen would get a groundout for the first out, and the Lady Vols would score on a groundout to first base to tie the game at 3-3.
Kilponen took the loss and is now 3-3 on the year.
The rubber match between the Tigers and Lady falls will be at noon on Sunday, March 13.
