No. 18 Southeastern Rallies Past Northwestern State, 27-24

Northwestern State moved into Lion territory on their ensuing possession, but the drive stalled and forced Godina into a 50-yard field goal attempt. Henderson busted through the middle of the line to block the field goal and keep the Lions within three. A 16-yard Ellison run and a 14-yard catch by Conner set the Lions up in the NSU red zone, but they had to settle for a 26-yard Rengifo field goal that knotted the score at 24-24 with 3:33 left.