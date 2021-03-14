No. 12 LSU softball run-rules No. 22 Tennessee to take opening SEC series

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WAFB) - The No. 12 ranked LSU softball team offense exploded in the rubber match against No. 22 Tennessee as the Tigers run-ruled the Lady Volunteers 11-3 in five innings to take the first SEC series of the season.
The Tigers (15-7, 2-1 SEC) came out swinging in the first inning as they scored three runs. Aliyah Andrews started things off with an infield single and then would later steal second and come around to score on a Shelbi Sunseri single. Georgia Clark would then smash her fourth home run of the season over the left field wall, a two-run shot scoring Sunseri to make it 3-0.
The Tigers offense onslaught would continue against Tennessee (18-3, 1-2 SEC) as LSU would score three more runs in the top of the third inning.
Taylor Pleasants led things off with a single and stole second. Amanda Doyle would hit her seventh home run of the season, a two-run shot over the centerfield wall to give the Tigers a 5-0 lead. Another run would come across in the inning as Clark scored on a Morgan Cummins single to make it 6-0.
In the sixth inning the Tigers added five more run to take an 11-0 lead over the Lady Vols. Doyle would hit an RBI single down the left field line scoring Andrews who walked making it 7-0. Sunseri hit the Tigers third home run of the game for LSU, a three-run shot to make it 10-0, Sunseri’s fifth home run of the season.
Ciara Briggs would add another run as she slapped a single to the pitcher and advanced to second on an error which allowed Raeleen Gutierrez to score to make it 11-0.
Shelbi Wickersham earned the win in the circle, improving to 4-2. She allowed three runs and struck out two in her 4.1 innings of work.
The Tigers will take on Southeastern Louisiana on Tuesday, March 16.
