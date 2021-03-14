No. 12 LSU softball run-rules No. 22 Tennessee to take opening SEC series

The Tigers (15-7, 2-1 SEC) came out swinging in the first inning as they scored three runs. Aliyah Andrews started things off with an infield single and then would later steal second and come around to score on a Shelbi Sunseri single. Georgia Clark would then smash her fourth home run of the season over the left field wall, a two-run shot scoring Sunseri to make it 3-0.