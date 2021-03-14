Jordan Thompson’s walk-off HR lifts No. 21 LSU past UTSA in extras

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It was a back and forth game for the No. 21 LSU Tigers as they rallied multiple times against the University of Texas San Antonio to take take the series. Freshman Jordan Thompson launched a walk-off solo home run to left-center to give the Tigers a 10-9 win in thirteen innings.
LSU (13-3) led the Roadrunners (5-5) 4-0 heading into the top of the eighth inning and that’s when things would get interesting. UTSA would score three runs in the inning to make it 4-3.
The Roadrunners would get back-to-back singles to start the inning and a single from Jonathan Tapia would give UTSA their first run of the game to make it 4-1. And two more singles from the Roadrunners would score two runs to make it 4-3.
Heading to the ninth inning with the Tigers holding on to a one run lead the Roadrunners would score on an RBI double to make it 4-4. In the top of the tenth inning UTSA would blast a two-run home run to left field to make it 6-4 and the Roadrunners would add another run before the end of the inning to make it 7-4.
LSU once again needing a rally got a clutch three-run home run from Cade Doughty, his second three-run home run of the game to tie it at 7-7.
The Roadrunners would answer in the top of the twelfth inning with two runs of their own to make it 9-7. UTSA started the inning with a single and the Tigers intentionally walked the next batter, but a two-run double would break the tie heading into the bottom of the twelfth.
The Tigers started the bottom of the twelfth with a leadoff double from Tre’ Morgan, but the next two batters would quickly go down. Gavin Dugas up to bat and facing a 3-2 count would launch a no doubt two-run home run to left center to tie the game up at 9-9.
After a quick three up, three down inning for the Tigers in the thirteenth Thompson would launch his walk-off home run to give LSU the win and the series.
LSU and UTSA will close out the series on Sunday, March 14 in Alex Box Stadium with first pitch scheduled for 1 p.m.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.