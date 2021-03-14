GAME NOTES: Alabama vs. LSU

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers will be making their first Southeastern Conference Championship Tournament game appearance since 1993 and will look to win the title for the first time since 1980.
The Tigers will have a tough task ahead of them as they face the No. 1 seeded Alabama Crimson Tide a team that swept LSU during the regular season.
LSU is lead by All-SEC performer Cam Thomas who is averaging 22.8 points per game and is coming off a 21 point performance and went 4-for-6 from behind the arc against the Razorbacks.
The Tide are led by SEC Player of the Year Herbert Jones.
