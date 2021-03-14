FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Light showers possible with highs in the low 80s

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Hopefully you remembered to spring forward with the clocks and to check batteries in smoke detectors.
The almanac shows our new sunrise and sunset times, as we look to add an hour of daylight on the back end of today.
Keep your outdoor plans for today, as rain chances will be quite limited in our area.
There will only be a 20% chance of widely scattered light showers later today into this evening, highs will be in the low 80s once again.
An approaching low pressure system will increase our chance for showers beginning Monday as a front moves in, and then stalls out.
This feature will keep rain chances in Tuesday and Wednesday, and it’s starting to look like we could have a severe weather threat on St. Patty’s Day Wednesday so stay tuned for more on that.
We’re not expecting a heavy rain event, although rain could be briefly heavy during the Tuesday/Wednesday timeframe.
As for temperatures, we’ll continue to be warm in the low 80s through midweek, until a noticeable cool down comes in Wednesday night into Thursday.
Highs on Thursday and Friday will only be in the 60s, with lows at the end of the workweek back down to the 40s.
