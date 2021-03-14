City-Parish announces launch of EBR Emergency Solutions portal in preparation of rental assistance program

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Parish is requesting residents in need of housing assistance to submit needs assessment surveys about their household and impacts due to COVID-19 on a new digital website, www.EBRemergencysolutions.com.
The EBR Emergency Solutions portal is designed to quickly prioritize how City-Parish allocates resources currently received from the U.S. Treasury and anticipated resources connected to American Rescue Act.
The City of Baton Rouge received a direct initial allocation of $6.5 million from the U.S. Treasury to provide rental assistance needs in response to the coronavirus pandemic, and is set to receive another $22.5 million to accommodate the level of need on the Louisiana Emergency Rental Assistance Program waitlist in the parish.
“As federal resources continue to roll down to our community, it is important we determine the true needs so we can develop and expand partnerships and programs coordinated across multiple agencies to help residents get current on rent and ultimately keep people in their homes, as well as addressing other needs that contribute to basic quality of life,” said Mayor-President Sharon Westin Broome
“Like many communities around the country, East Baton Rouge Parish is experiencing a public health emergency that continues to bring unexpected and difficult economic circumstances for many of our residents, through no fault of their own.”
Residents who submit a needs assessment will receive updates and announcements in the coming weeks with details about how qualified individuals can apply once the program launches on March 15th.
