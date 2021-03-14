Authorities investigating fatal car crash on Kenilworth Parkway

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person is dead and another person has been injured after a car crashed into a home on Kenilworth Parkway March 13.
According to EMS, the crash happened just before 11 p.m. Saturday night in the 1600 block of Kenilworth Parkway.
At this time, officials have confirmed that one person was killed in the crash and another person has sustained critical injuries.
It is unclear at this time how the accident happened.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
