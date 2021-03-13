WARRICK DUNN FINALIST: Chris Hilton – Zachary

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Zachary wide receiver Chris Hilton is the only Warrick Dunn finalist to not play offense.
Hilton struggled during the season and did not have the eye-popping numbers fans expected him to have. He did go on to make plenty of eye-popping plays though.
COVID-19 didn’t help when it came to having to cancel some games and reschedule during the season.
According to head coach David Brewerton, “he really makes the difficult plays look routine and that’s what the great ones do, right?”
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.