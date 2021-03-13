The Southern University community reacts to the loss of student, Marquise Jones

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Friday officials discovered Marquise Jones, a 21-year-old Southern University student’s body in Lake Pontchartrain after he went missing a few weeks ago.
New Orleans Police Department is currently investigating Marquise Jones death as foul play, and the Jones family is devastated.
While the Jones’ family deals with the heart breaking news, his second family here in Baton Rouge is also mourning the loss of a classmate, a friend and a fellow jaguar.
“I felt a real sense for the family just a sense of loss like, oh I just wanted to reach out to that mother you know. I was like, oh my god, you know just to lose a son,” says Renee Millican. Millican has been at Southern University for more than 30 years. She says she was really looking forward to having Jones join the nursing program at Southern. “A student that young who had so many aspirations and goals ahead of him, so it’s a tragic,” Millican adds.
Many of Jones’ classmates say they found out he died through social media. Several students and alumni poured out their hearts on twitter sharing condolences and asking for prayers for the Jones family.
“You know my prayers go out to him and his family, I know that’s hard especially not knowing where he was for so long, and then how they found him. I know that’s all very tragic,” says Tyrone Keelen who is a junior at Southern and lived in the same apartment complex as Jones.
Students say Jones’ death is not only affecting one group of people, but the whole campus. Professors plan to reach out to students to make sure they are able to process their grief.
“We have to reach out to students, you know to make sure that they’re comfortable with their environment. They have all kind of different things coming at them, so you just have to reach out and embrace them, and you know provide counseling and let them know we are here for them,” says Millican.
Southern University’s Student Government says plans are not set in stone, but they said they will be holding a vigil in memory of Jones.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.