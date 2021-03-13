No. 12 LSU softball extra inning HR lifts the Tigers past the Vols

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WAFB) - Taylor Pleasants launched a solo home run to right field to lift the No. 12 LSU Tigers past the No. 22 Tennessee Volunteers in extra innings to take game one of a doubleheader.
The Tigers (14-6, 1-0 SEC) got their first win in Southeastern Conference play against the Volunteers (17-2, 0-1 SEC) on Saturday, March 13 in the first game of a doubleheader.
Ali Kilponen (3-2) got the win in the circle after coming in to relieve starting pitcher Shelbi Sunseri. Both Sunseri and Pleasants shut down the Volunteers bats throwing eight innings, allowing six hits, one run and striking out seven batters.
LSU got on the board first in the top of the fifth inning as Akiya Thymes came around to score on a fielding error by the Volunteers after Aliyah Andrews singled to the pitcher.
Tennessee would tie the game up in the bottom of the sixth inning off of a solo home run over the left-center wall to make it 1-1.
The Volunteers threatened in the bottom of the eighth inning after Pleasants solo home run gave the Tigers a 2-1 lead. Tennessee had runners on first and second with one out, but a double play would end the game.
The Tigers and Vols will play the second game of the doubleheader with first pitch scheduled for 3:22 p.m.
