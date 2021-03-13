New Orleans musicians excited to perform in modified Phase 3

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The City of New Orleans joins the rest of the state moving into a modified phase three. Restaurants and businesses are allowed to operate at 75 percent capacity, but perhaps the most exciting for many is live entertainment will be allowed at bars and venues with a special event permit.
Many musicians are looking forward to getting back on stage.
“Tonight’s a big night! Very excited,” said lead singer for Flow Tribe K.C. O’Rorke. “I mean, it’s literally almost a year to the day since we played music in New Orleans.”
The homegrown New Orleans band was excited to perform their first gig in the city since last year.
“Tonight is gonna be fun!” said Flow Tribe’s guitarist Bryan Santos.
After a year of virtual concerts, the band is excited to play their music in front of a limited crowd.
“The past year has been super tough as far as just figuring out how to make a livelihood with really nothing you know?” said O’Rorke.
“When you stream and you finish a song, it’s silence,” said Santos, describing the live streaming concerts over the last year. “It’s coming back. People are excited. People are probably dying to get out so I imagine that’s you know, part of it.”
Under the modified phase three guidelines, restaurants and businesses will be allowed to operate at 75 percent capacity. Gatherings will be limited to 75 people indoors and 150 outdoors. Live entertainment may be performed at bars and other event venues by obtaining a special permitting.
While the easing of restrictions has a positive effect on the band, business owners like Mel Grodsky at Tuxedos to Geaux in Metairie are feeling the impact as well.
“We got the best surprise of all-- the word ‘prom,’” he said. “Prom came back.”
Grodsky’s suit sales have been through the roof this month as more events take place, like weddings and other big moments-- like prom.
“With just walkups last week, we’re over 100 people. So they’re just happy, and not just that-- as restrictions ease up on restaurants and things to do, people can get dressed again!” he said.
The first prom on Mel’s books is in two weeks. He’s had to hire more help to keep up with the demand for suits. A promising sign, he said, that things are trending in the right direction.
Or hitting the right note. For Flow Tribe, it’s been a long time coming.
“Seeing [the] entertainment industry coming back is a beautiful thing,” said O’Rorke.
Flow Tribe played to a sold-out show Friday night at Southport Hall. They said they were excited to play to a limited crowd rather than over a live stream.
