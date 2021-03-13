LSU’s Lisa Gunnarsson makes school history at 2021 NCAA Indoor Championship

She cleared 14′ 7.50″ (4.46 meters) on her first try while the other two competitors failed to clear the bar making her the national champ. However, Gunnarsson wasn’t done yet, she moved the bar to a height of 14′ 11.50″ (4.56 meters) with the title already in her grasp and upped her own school record in the process with the clearance. It was an indoor personal best for the senior from Paris, France.