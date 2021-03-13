Live Music at Beauvior Park

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Now that live music is back, people have been itching to get let loose and enjoy themselves after a long year without attending any concerts.
“I saw they were playin, I said I’m driving right out by 1-10 I might as well stop and see em”, said Scott Quirion who attended the event.
On Friday, at Beauvior park tucked away by the Perkins overpass, folks were quick to buy their tickets. The venue sold out within a couple hours. And then sold out again after expanding their attendance under phase 3 guidelines.
“We’ve decided to take advantage of the beautiful weather. We’ve got the bands that are playing and tonight it’s the lost bayou ramblers which are a Grammy award winning band”, said park owner Leslie Bratton.
Bratton tells me that this event has been a long time coming, but that if anyone should be excited it’s the band.
“I think the bands should be more excited than us because we do a revenue share with the bands. So, they can finally get the kind of audiences that they normally play to as opposed to a small microcosm”, Bratton explained.
“We’ve all been able to keep things going but there’s nothing like playing live music I mean this is really where it’s at”, said Louis Michot who’s in the band.
This was the first time in over a year since Louis and the rest of the Lost Bayou Ramblers have been able to perform on stage in front of a live audience.
“We were on tour when this thing hit, and we all got sent home, so it’s been exactly one year since our first gig was canceled so we’re really excited to be able to get out and play in public”, Michot explained.
But how are locals reacting to getting back in those crowds?
“It’s a perfect Louisiana Friday night. We got the Lost Bayou Ramblers playin some amazing Cajun music and the park here, Beauvior Park letting us have a good time now that we’re in phase 3. We’re excited to be here”, said Amy Fritche who also attended the concert.
