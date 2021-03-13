GAME NOTES: Ole Miss vs. LSU

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers will open up the Southeastern Conference Tournament against Ole Miss in the final game of the quarterfinals on Friday, March 12 at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.
The Tigers (16-8, 11-6 SEC) are being led by All-SEC performer Cam Thomas and has scored 20 or more points in the last ten games. LSU earned the third seed in the SEC tournament and became the only team in the league to earn a double bye in the last three conference tournaments in 2019, 2020 and 2021.
Ole Miss (16-8, 10-8 SEC) is the sixth seed in the SEC tournament and is currently a bubble team with hopes of making the NCAA Tournament.
The winner of the LSU-Ole Miss game will play Arkansas in the semifinals on Saturday.
