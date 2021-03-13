GAME NOTES: Arkansas vs. LSU

By Spencer Chrisman | March 13, 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WAFB) - The LSU men’s basketball team will look to improve their resume for the NCAA Tournament as they take on the No. 2 seeded Arkansas Razorbacks in the semifinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament.

LSU split the regular season between Arkansas with the Razorbacks winning the last meeting in Fayetteville, Ark on Feb. 27 where the Tigers were outscored 51-38 in the second half and much of that came on an 11-1 run late in the game.

The Tigers won the first meeting 92-76 against the Razorbacks at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center where they led as many as 31 and all five starters scored in double figures.

