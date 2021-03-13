Friday’s LSU softball game at No. 22 Tennessee postponed

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WAFB) - No. 12 LSU softball game against No. 22 Tennessee scheduled for Friday, March 12 has been postponed until Saturday, March 13 due to rainy weather conditions.
Friday’s game one between The Tigers (13-6) and the Volunteers (17-1) will be played at Saturday at noon.
The game was originally scheduled to be played at 5 p.m., but was pushed back to 7 p.m. due to weather and now has been postponed until Saturday, March 13.
LSU is coming off a weekend series win over then No. 7 Texas at Tiger Park. The Tigers begin SEC play against Tennessee this weekend at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.
