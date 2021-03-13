FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and sunny Saturday with highs in the 80′s; a slight chance of light rain Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The weekend weather is starting off with a Dense Fog Advisory due to areas of thick fog and reduced visibility below one mile.
This advisory will be allowed to expire as of 9 a.m., thereafter, we should see a slow clearing with a mixture of clouds and sun today.
Highs will again be warm in the low 80s.
Saturday night will be mild and muggy, and another round of patchy dense fog is expected after midnight with lows in the low 60s.
Also tonight, don’t forget to spring forward one hour with the clocks for daylight savings. We’ll lose an hour of sleep, but gain an hour of daylight on the back end of the day.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a slightly better chance of rain, we’ll call for a 30% chance of light scattered showers, mainly in the afternoon and in the evening.
Rain returns to the forecast Monday through St. Patrick’s Day Wednesday, with at least a 50/50 chance of rain each of those days.
At this time, no flooding or severe weather is anticipated, and we could see an inch of rain between those three days.
We could see a cool down next week, especially Thursday and Friday with highs in the 60s to 70s, and lows back down to the 40s.
