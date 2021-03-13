Family of Livingston Parish woman killed in New Orleans desperate for public’s help

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Livingston Parish family is desperate for answers after their loved one was murdered on a weekend trip to New Orleans.
“She didn’t deserve this, she really didn’t deserve to be dumped off like trash like that, you know?” cousin Krystina Poirrier said while bursting into tears.
Mother of three, Sarah Blalock, 34, was found shot to death and dumped in the Hoffman Triangle Neighborhood, Sunday, around 12:38 p.m.
“She was only left with the clothes that she was wearing,” Porrier said. “She was pretty much just placed there like it was a dump site. She had her vehicle, she had her car, she had her purse, she had a cell phone. Nothing was found on her.”
While police made this gruesome discovery in the 3200 block of 2nd street, Blalock’s family was still looking for her until Wednesday.
“We didn’t know anything, like, we found out from a news article that this had happened,” Poirrier said.
Poirrier says Blalock rented a cottage on Canal Street for a weekend out in the city.
She dropped her young daughter off at a family member’s house and was supposed to pick her up Sunday.
“She never showed back up,” Porrier said.
The family filed a missing persons report Tuesday and on Wednesday started calling hospitals, police stations, then finally the coroner. With that came the painful realization she wasn’t coming home.
“She’s like my sister, like, all my memories are with her,” Porrier said. “I can show you hundreds of pictures of us, like my first child’s birth, like, you know, grew up together, everything. She was my best friend. I’m gonna miss her, I really am.”
Poirrier says she made friends everywhere she went. Her cousin was a free-spirited and charismatic mother of a 17, 15 and 7 year-old.
“That was the hardest thing yesterday, telling her, you know, that her mom has passed,” Porrier said about the conversation with Blalock’s 7 year-old daughter. “She’s not gonna know her growing up, like, we’re gonna have to tell her stories. I don’t want to tell her stories about her mom, she should know her mom.”
The family is trying to piece together Blalock’s last known movements through little bits and pieces they can access like her bank account.
“There was two gas stations, one on Franklin and one on Tulane that she had made two charges at and she didn’t use her bank card like from there and that’s unusual for her not to make transactions to get food or gas or anything from nine o’clock on Saturday night,” Poirrier said.
Other bits and pieces like phone records and social media show she was making calls and sending messages to make plans, but that all stopped around 10 p.m. Saturday night.
One of their last hopes is finding her missing Nissan Maxima.
“If she was shot in the car, this could answer or lead us to know who did this,” Poirrier said. “If someone did try and take her car, she would have fought, she was just one of those type of people like, you know, she would have tried to stop them and that might have ended up why she’d gotten shot.”
The family wants to hear from anyone who may have seen her or spoken to her Saturday, March 6.
They’re also still looking for the car or anyone who has seen the silver 2017 Nissan Maxima with Louisiana license plate 245 EIV.
If you have any information, call NOPD or Crimestoppers.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.