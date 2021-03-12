WARRICK DUNN FINALIST: Tyrell Raby - Madison Prep DB

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - While Madison Prep is celebrating another basketball championship, a Warrick Dunn Award finalist won a football state championship, too.
Memphis defensive back recruit Tyrell Raby was a two-way starter for the Charges, making him a contender for Sportsline Player of the Year.
Raby was a big part of Madison Prep’s first-ever state title in football on the receiving end of Zeon Chriss touchdown passes, in the return game, and in the defensive secondary.
Raby had more than 1,200 yards in the kicking game alone, averaging 30 yards on both kickoff and punt returns. He scored seven touchdowns.
He had 30 catches for 629 yards and 10 more touchdowns in the passing game.
And in the secondary, he made 20 tackles, broke up 12 passes, and made four interceptions, including two he returned for touchdowns.
“Wanting to be the best, wanting to compete, wanting to do whatever it takes to win,” said head coach Landry Williams. “Not wanting to leave the field. You know, just wanting to be a part of the whole process throughout and most definitely with him on the field gives us a better chance to win.”
There will be much more on all nine finalists Saturday night when we name the Sportsline Player of the Year.
