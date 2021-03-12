WARRICK DUNN FINALIST: Brian Thomas - Walker WR

WALKER, La. (WAFB) - When he was a freshman forward for the Walker Wildcats, Warrick Dunn Award finalist Brian Thomas led his team to a state championship only playing basketball.
But the move to football resulted in a Sportsline Player of the Week Award after his first game and ultimately, a scholarship at LSU to play for the Tigers.
Thomas eventually put the brakes on his basketball career and ran the fast break on grass full-time during his senior season with the Wildcats.
At 6-foot-4 and 180 pounds, Thomas is a big physical presence with speed to burn as well.
Now that he’s signed with LSU, Thomas says he looks to follow in the footsteps of recent Tiger wideouts from “the boot” like Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase.
“They’ve all been doing big things, great things,” said Thomas. “It’s just been a great experience for me, knowing I can go in there and possibly do the same thing.”
“I think they’re getting a guy with all the physical tools that can come in and help early,” added head coach Chad Mahaffey. “But when you get in that level of competition, some guys adjust to that really quick. Some guys, it might take a little bit, so. That’s really going to be up to Brian.”
