Saints restructure Michael Thomas’ contract to get under the salary cap

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Michael Thomas is the latest Saint to get his contract restructured before the NFL new year starts next Wednesday.
The Saints will save $8.7 million with the restructuring of the receiver’s contract. That’s according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Rapoport also reported any trade rumors for Thomas were put to bed with this restructure.
Thomas signed a 5-year, $96 million deal in 2019. His original cap hit for this season was $18.8 million.
