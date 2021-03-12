REPORT: Chargers release former LSU offensive lineman Trai Turner

FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2020, file photo, Los Angeles Chargers offensive guard Trai Turner (70) blocks during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Inglewood, Calif. Turner has been released by the Chargers, less than a year after he was acquired in a trade from the Carolina Panthers. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit, File) (Source: Peter Joneleit)
By Spencer Chrisman | March 12, 2021 at 2:43 PM CST - Updated March 12 at 2:43 PM

LOS ANGELES (WAFB) - The Los Angeles Chargers have released former LSU offensive lineman Trai Turner according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The move by the Chargers will save the team more than $11 million against the cap. Turner was acquired by the Chargers in a trade during the 2020 offseason that sent offensive tackle Russell Okung to the Carolina Panthers.

The former LSU Tiger played in nine games last season because of groin injury. With his time with the Panthers Turner was selected to five Pro Bowls during his first six years in the NFL.

Turner was a third round draft choice out of LSU in the 2014 draft and has started 89 of 93 career games.

