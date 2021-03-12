Louisianians who aren’t eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine remain patient

“On Tuesday, the Governor expanded the eligible populations to include all Louisianians 16 and older who have a comorbidity listed by the CDC as placing them at a higher risk for severe illness due to COVID as well as staff in congregate settings, such as jails, homeless shelters and group homes. This decision was made as vaccine supply and shipments has become more stable and by focusing on those most at risk. Future additions to groups that are eligible will also depend on an increased in the number of vaccine doses that the state receives. As such, we can’t give a timeline for those changes. However, it is important to note that there is significant cross-over between industries and these risk categories so it is important that everyone check their eligibility status.”