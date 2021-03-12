Louisiana’s Women’s Caucus issues statement on LSU’s handling of sexual misconduct

The Louisiana Legislative Women’s Caucus will not tolerate mistreatment of any student on any of Louisiana’s campuses. We expect the LSU system and all college systems in Louisiana, both public and private, to be accountable to and follow the federal and state laws governing sexual misconduct issues. We expect the LSU system and all university systems to treat sexual assault survivors with respect, compassion, integrity, fairness and patience. We expect the LSU system and all university systems to investigate every case thoroughly and, if perpetrators are found to be guilty, to apply the appropriate level of discipline in a prompt, effective, equitable, corrective, and consistent manner.”