Louisiana’s Women’s Caucus issues statement on LSU’s handling of sexual misconduct

The following information is from Louisiana Legislative Women’s Caucus:
“The Louisiana Legislative Women’s Caucus wholeheartedly supports and agrees with the Statement of the Senate Select Committee on Women and Children issued on March 10, 2021.
We are deeply troubled and remain extremely concerned about the numerous failures of the LSU staff and the administration within the system in the handling of the sexual assault complaints from students. The moral and systemic failures of the LSU administration and staff to their students and sexual assault survivors warrants our collective, persistent, and unapologetic response to the damning and devastating findings delineated in the Husch Blackwell Title IX Review of LSU.
We strongly encourage President Thomas Galligan, the LSU Board of Supervisors and the administrative and athletic staff of LSU to support their students who have survived such horrific sexual assaults. We strongly demand LSU to immediately release Samantha Brennan’s unredacted police report to her and immediately release Abby Owens’ Title IX record to her, as both women have requested.
The Louisiana Legislative Women’s Caucus will not tolerate mistreatment of any student on any of Louisiana’s campuses. We expect the LSU system and all college systems in Louisiana, both public and private, to be accountable to and follow the federal and state laws governing sexual misconduct issues. We expect the LSU system and all university systems to treat sexual assault survivors with respect, compassion, integrity, fairness and patience. We expect the LSU system and all university systems to investigate every case thoroughly and, if perpetrators are found to be guilty, to apply the appropriate level of discipline in a prompt, effective, equitable, corrective, and consistent manner.”
