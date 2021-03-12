Lady Jags advance to SWAC semifinal with 73-59 win over Alcorn State

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - The Southern women’s basketball team had an early tip time but that didn’t slow down the Lady Jags against Alcorn State in the SWAC Women’s Basketball Tournament at Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Ala.
Southern’s Amani McWain was the player of the game, scoring a game-high 16 points and shooting 3-of-5 on 3-pointers. She added five steals and four rebounds
The Lady Jags led for more than 36 of the 40 minutes and by as many as 22 points, even though they committed 27 turnovers.
Genovea Johnson added 13 points as Southern had four players in double figures.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.