Judge denies motion to suppress evidence in child sex crimes case against Dennis and Cynthia Perkins

Attorneys for both Cynthia, a former Livingston Parish teacher, and Dennis Perkins, a former high-ranking officer with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office argued that the date of a tip investigators used in an initial search warrant to examine the Perkins’ computers and hard drives in 2019 was incorrect. The attorneys tried to convince the judge that because the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation (LBI) had actually received the tips months earlier than what was listed in the report, the warrant application was a misrepresentation of the facts.