Judge denies motion to suppress evidence in child sex crimes case against Dennis and Cynthia Perkins

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A judge has denied a motion put forth by the defense for Cynthia and Dennis Perkins to suppress evidence collected during the state’s investigation into sex crimes the couple is accused of carrying out against children.
Attorneys for both Cynthia, a former Livingston Parish teacher, and Dennis Perkins, a former high-ranking officer with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office argued that the date of a tip investigators used in an initial search warrant to examine the Perkins’ computers and hard drives in 2019 was incorrect. The attorneys tried to convince the judge that because the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation (LBI) had actually received the tips months earlier than what was listed in the report, the warrant application was a misrepresentation of the facts.
Attorneys for the state asserted that regardless of the date used in the warrant application, the evidence of child pornography that was found on the computer is significant enough include in the trial.
The judge ultimately ruled in the state’s favor, saying there was no intentional misrepresentation of facts by the investigating officers. She also ruled that because of the nature of the evidence, it’s not consumable contraband like drugs and therefore a delay won’t affect the ability to locate the evidence after the warrant was signed.
Attorney Matthew Derbes with the Attorney General’s Office says he was pleased with the outcome and believes the judge made the appropriate call. He said the motion was essentially an attempt to try and do away with as much evidence as possible in a case he calls unthinkable.
“When you’re caught on camera and on video raping children, there’s not a lot of defenses available to you and so you have to take these chances and kind of throw there hail Mary’s of sorts and do anything you can to get that kind of heinous and abhorrent evidence thrown out,” said Derbes.
Jarrett Ambeau who represents Dennis Perkins has already said he will go back to the drawing board and try to determine whether more motions will be filed. He does expect to present more motions in the case before it heads to trial.
“This is the practice of criminal defense. It’s a long hill and it’s a tall mountain to climb so we climb it one step at a time,” Ambeau added.
Both Cynthia and Dennis Perkins were arrested in 2019 and face hundreds of counts of sex crimes against children.
The case is expected to go to trial on July 12, 2021.
